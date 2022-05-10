Owner speaks out after Valley City business repeatedly floods due to city’s water runoff

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Valley City woman is speaking out after she says her business flooded multiple times in the last few weeks due to city water overflow.

“These plants get huge. Hummingbirds love them, It’s one of my favorites,” said Denise Majerus.

Majerus has owned Riverside Gardens in Valley City for the last 20 years.

”There are close to probably 40,000 to 50,000 plants in here,” she said

The business that she has built from the ground up had been underwater for the last three weekends.

”You can see how high the water was. It was up into this area here,“ said Majerus.”It was high enough to make a pretty big mess.”

She says during the most recent rain and flood events, Valley City closed a nearby culvert forcing much of the city’s water runoff to overflow onto her property.

Majerus says her business lost out on one of the busiest days of the year.

”We could not open our doors because there was standing water everywhere,“ she said. ”We lost a lot of revenue. Mother’s Day normally is a lot of revenue. We would’ve lost approximately $40,000-$50,000.”

Not only did the business lose money, she and her employees were left with a lot to clean up once the water was gone.

Denise is also currently going through one of the toughest battles of her life.

”I can’t be here. I’m not supposed to be here. I am fighting cancer,” Majerus said.

She says she believes the city is having a hard time keeping up with the floodwaters.

City officials say the city’s permanent flood protection infrastructure has worked as designed to keep river waters from flooding the city.

They also say when so much rain falls in a short period of time, it can be much more difficult to pump out water in low areas along the flood plain.

Majerus says she has just one for the future.

”I’ just hope they take me seriously from now on and please don’t ignore that this place floods very easily.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.