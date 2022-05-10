One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person had died after two vehicles were involved in a crash in Clay County.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Highway 10 and 170th Street North, which is between Glyndon and Hawley.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by a 19-year-old Fargo man attempted to cross Highway 10 after stopping at a stop sign.

An SUV, with three passengers, then crashed into the car’s front driver’s side.

Currently, it’s unknown if the occupants of the SUV were injured.

