One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Clay County

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person had died after two vehicles were involved in a crash in Clay County.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Highway 10 and 170th Street North, which is between Glyndon and Hawley.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by a 19-year-old Fargo man attempted to cross Highway 10 after stopping at a stop sign.

An SUV, with three passengers, then crashed into the car’s front driver’s side.

Currently, it’s unknown if the occupants of the SUV were injured.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

