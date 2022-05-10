Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

Brad Shaffer/ Ivan Amssan Photography
Brad Shaffer withdraws from Fargo City Commission race
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?