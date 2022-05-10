Contests
Man facing possible life sentence wins SD lottery jackpot

South Dakota Lottery logo
South Dakota Lottery logo(South Dakota Lottery)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants.

According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

