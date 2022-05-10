Contests
Local business asking help identifying alleged wig thief

Merle Norman theft suspect
Merle Norman theft suspect(Merle Norman)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local business is asking for your help tonight identifying a woman they say stole their most expensive wig that’s made specifically for those battling cancer.

It happened Monday night, May 9 at Merle Norman in West Acres Mall around 6:30 p.m., when the store manager says a woman walked in and two minutes later walked out with the hair undetected.

“The whole goal and the reason I work here is because I love helping people and that’s all this store has done for me and everyone that comes in here. So literally when she took that, it took the opportunity for us to make somebody feel good about themselves again,” Kelsie Borders, Merle Norman Store Manager said.

Borders says the wig is valued at over $4,500 due to the specific way it’s hand-tied and who it’s made for.

“It was very hard to get this item, let alone the cost. So, I just felt like I have to solve this,” she said.

Borders says she hopes the woman who took the wig, or someone who knows her comes forward and returns the wig unharmed. She says if it does, she will donate the wig to someone in the community who is battling cancer and would benefit from the wig.

“This story needs a happy ending,” she said.

Fargo Police say this is an active investigation, and have not yet identified a suspect. If you have any information, you’re urged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

