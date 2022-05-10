Contests
Hydrant flushing begins in Fargo

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Check your tap! In May, the Fargo Fire Department will begin flushing city fire hydrants which can cause temporary discoloration of tap water in nearby homes.

Hydrant flushing is part of annual routine maintenance to ensure the thousands of life-saving hydrants around the city are working properly.

While flushing hydrants, fire officials say it’s not uncommon for iron oxide to become dislodged, turning tap water a different color. The flushing process removes mineral and sediment build-up from the water mains. Officials say if water from your shower, sink, or washing machine looks discolored, let the water run for several minutes until it runs clear again.

If residents begin to notice rust deposits after doing laundry, they are urged to call 701-241-1469 to receive a small packet of detergent that will remove the rust from clothes.

Fire officials say they can flush anywhere from 10 to 100 hydrants a day, depending on the number of calls for service. With more than 7,300 fire hydrants in the city, the process typically goes on all summer with the last hydrant being flushed in August.

If a driver sees a hydrant being flushed, officials ask to be cautious as the water could affect the condition of the pavement.

