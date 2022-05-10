Gas surpasses $4 in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Triple-A says the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $4.32 Monday -- 13 cents more than last week. It’s also just a fraction of a penny from the all-time high set back on March 11th.

The national average for a gallon of diesel hit another record high of $5.54 Monday. That’s up 22 cents in a week -- and 49 cents in just the last month, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Dakota is $4.015 per gallon. They’re showing gas generally higher in the western part of the state, averaging $3.95 in Cass County and $3.98 in Grand Forks County.

