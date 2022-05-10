Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Gas surpasses $4 in Fargo-Moorhead

Gas prices in Fargo 5/9/22
Gas prices in Fargo 5/9/22(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Triple-A says the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $4.32 Monday -- 13 cents more than last week. It’s also just a fraction of a penny from the all-time high set back on March 11th.

The national average for a gallon of diesel hit another record high of $5.54 Monday. That’s up 22 cents in a week -- and 49 cents in just the last month, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Dakota is $4.015 per gallon. They’re showing gas generally higher in the western part of the state, averaging $3.95 in Cass County and $3.98 in Grand Forks County.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

Person of interest in stabbing in Fargo on May 6, 2022.
Fargo stabbing suspect arrested for aggravated assault in Beltrami County
Garages damaged after crash
Fargo police searching for man who stole car, crashed into garages
6:00PM News May 09 - Part 3
6:00PM News May 09 - Part 3
6:00PM News May 09 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 09 - Part 2