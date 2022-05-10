Fargo stabbing suspect arrested for aggravated assault in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday afternoon, Jonathon Arthur Peterson, the suspect being sought related to the May 6 stabbing in south Fargo, was arrested without incident for aggravated assault in Beltrami County, Minnesota. Peterson is 23 years old with no permanent address.

The Fargo Police Department (FPD)’s investigation revealed the victim and Peterson knew each other and were together in the moments leading up to the incident.

The FPD expresses its appreciation to authorities in Beltrami County for assisting with the investigation and to members of the public for the tips received.

No additional information will be released at this time.

