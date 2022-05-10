Contests
Deadly crash under investigation in Norman County

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HALSTAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash near Halstad, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 75 around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

The crash report says a 22-year-old man from Halstad and a 22-year-old man from Hendrum were in the vehicle involved in the crash. Troopers say the car lost control on a curve and rolled in the ditch.

No one else was in the car and no other vehicle was involved.

Authorities expect to release more information at a later date.

