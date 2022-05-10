Contests
Cass Lake, MN man dies in ATV crash

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE BAY TOWNSHIP, Minn . (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake, MN man is dead after an ATV crash on the Migizi Bike Trail in Pike Bay Township.

The Cass County MN Sheriff’s Office says they receive the report of the ATV crash just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they learned a 20-year-old man had been driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while attempting a curve along the trail.

The ATV then veered off and struck a tree.

Deputies say the man was found with serious injuries. He was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Tom Burch says speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

