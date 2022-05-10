Contests
AT&T customers in North Dakota, Minnesota easier to find in emergencies

Fargo is one of the first cities to get a 911 upgrade.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Available today, Fargo is one of the first cities to get a 911 upgrade that uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for AT&T customers who call 911 from a mobile device. It makes it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless 911 callers.

80% of 911 calls today are made from mobile devices – so this technology fills a significant need. The technology helps narrow down location of a wireless caller from several miles (based on cell towers) to within the width of a football field (about 55 yards). Prior to this launch, wireless 9-1-1 calls were routed based on the location of cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius, which can cause delays in emergency response.

The program is being rolled out in North Dakota and Minnesota, as well as Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Guam. Additional regions will be rolled out over the next several weeks. The nationwide rollout is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

For more information, click here.

