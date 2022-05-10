Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

23-year-old arrested for drunk driving after overnight crash

(WHSV)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was booked into Cass County Jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated.

According to Fargo police, on Monday, May 9 just before midnight, Corbin Lee, 23, crashed a car at the intersection of I-94 and 45th St. S.

When officers arrived on scene they said Lee was visibly intoxicated. After conducting a sobriety test, Lee was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

No injuries related to the crash have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – May 10
Valley Today Weather – May 10
Phoutthasa Prathane
UPDATE: Pelican Rapids shooting suspect pleads guilty
Price Watch - Expanding Access To High Speed Internet - May 9
Price Watch - Expanding Access To High Speed Internet - May 9
Sports - Patterson Back In Transfer Portal - May 9
Sports - Patterson Back In Transfer Portal - May 9