23-year-old arrested for drunk driving after overnight crash
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was booked into Cass County Jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated.
According to Fargo police, on Monday, May 9 just before midnight, Corbin Lee, 23, crashed a car at the intersection of I-94 and 45th St. S.
When officers arrived on scene they said Lee was visibly intoxicated. After conducting a sobriety test, Lee was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
No injuries related to the crash have been reported.
