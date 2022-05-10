23-year-old arrested for drunk driving after overnight crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was booked into Cass County Jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated.

According to Fargo police, on Monday, May 9 just before midnight, Corbin Lee, 23, crashed a car at the intersection of I-94 and 45th St. S.

When officers arrived on scene they said Lee was visibly intoxicated. After conducting a sobriety test, Lee was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

No injuries related to the crash have been reported.

