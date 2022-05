FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is starting work on a big pavement project today.

Street crews will be sealing cracks now until the end of June.

When this is happening, people cannot park on the street from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

City officials say sealing road cracks saves a lot of money by preventing more costly road repairs.

