Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Two seriously injured after car crashes into Detroit Lakes building, trapping them

Wade Olds
Wade Olds(Detroit Lakes, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two elderly people are seriously injured after a car crashed into a building, trapping the pair in bed.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department says it happened on Saturday, May 7 in the 700 block of West Lake Drive at Lakes Inn.

Police say a driver crashed into the building, prompting a natural gas leak and trapping two people inside a room. Authorities say the vehicle took off after the crash.

77-year-old Frank Benninger and 77-year-old Jacklynn Benninger were trapped in bed in the debris and had to be rescued. They were eventually taken to a Fargo hospital for their injuries.

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle likely involved in the crash and stopped the driver. 53-year-old Wade Olds was then arrested for criminal vehicular operation under the influence and failure to stop.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 9
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 9
NDT - Home of Economy Shredding Event - May 9
NDT - Home of Economy Shredding Event - May 9
NDT - Kidderbug Kreations - May 9
NDT - Kidderbug Kreations - May 9