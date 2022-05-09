Two seriously injured after car crashes into Detroit Lakes building, trapping them

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two elderly people are seriously injured after a car crashed into a building, trapping the pair in bed.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department says it happened on Saturday, May 7 in the 700 block of West Lake Drive at Lakes Inn.

Police say a driver crashed into the building, prompting a natural gas leak and trapping two people inside a room. Authorities say the vehicle took off after the crash.

77-year-old Frank Benninger and 77-year-old Jacklynn Benninger were trapped in bed in the debris and had to be rescued. They were eventually taken to a Fargo hospital for their injuries.

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle likely involved in the crash and stopped the driver. 53-year-old Wade Olds was then arrested for criminal vehicular operation under the influence and failure to stop.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.