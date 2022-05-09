Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Police looking for missing Fargo man

Casey Kjolberg
Casey Kjolberg(Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating 30-year-old Casey Kjolberg. He was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 9, and was last seen near their home in north Fargo.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
4:00PM News May 9- Part 1
4:00PM News May 9- Part 1
4:00PM News May 9 - Part 3
400PM News May 9 - Part 3
4:00PM Weather – May 9
4:00PM May 9 - weather