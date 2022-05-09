Police looking for missing Fargo man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating 30-year-old Casey Kjolberg. He was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 9, and was last seen near their home in north Fargo.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

