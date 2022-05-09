Contests
PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A school bus in Ohio took a nosedive early Monday morning, causing it to teeter onto its side.

According to WOIO, construction work is being done in the area where the bus is tipped over.

Pictures show the front of the bus stuck in what appears to be a hole in the street.

WOIO reports that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

