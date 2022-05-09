Contests
ND taxable sales increase by 9.2% from 2020 to 2021

Brian Kroshus
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tax Office reported this week the state’s taxable sales and purchases rose by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2021.

Retail sales also rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021.

The state’s top tax officer said the rise is a sign of a return to normal.

“We are at pre-pandemic levels if you look at just fourth-quarter performance in 2021. So, I’m cautiously optimistic for businesses and consumers alike. It means that more services are available,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

While the economy in North Dakota has a positive economic outlook, Kroshus said the public’s response to issues like inflation will be the determining factor on next year’s numbers.

Increases were reported in 13 of 15 major industry sectors from 2020 to 2021. They were spearheaded by Transportation and warehousing, which rose 43%, and arts, entertainment, and recreation, which increased by 38%.

