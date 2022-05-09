Contests
Mother’s Day competes with Valentine’s Day at being the busiest for florists

With prom season underway and Mother’s Day this weekend, local flower shops were booked tight.
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With prom season underway and Mother’s Day this weekend, local flower shops were booked tight.

“Mostly, Valentine’s Day is busier than Mother’s Day. But we have had it the other day around. I’d say 80% of years are Valentine’s Day,” says Hess.

Prairie Petals owner Kimberly Hess says this year, Mother’s Day was busier for them than Valentine’s Day.

“Having just done Valentine’s Day, where the focus is just on one day, but Mother’s Day can stretch out for a few days to pickup which helps us a lot,” says Hess.

She says she worked with her entire staff at full speed for three days.

But their prep work starts long before then.

“We start gathering thrifted vases. We start scrubbing them and putting them away and categorized,” says Hess.

Trends for this year surprised her, like many going for houseplants instead of arrangements.

“We have a dried flower bar back there, and we’ve been incorporating lots of dried flowers into our arrangements,” she says.

Many flower shops have arrangements you can grab-and-go, but Prairie Petals is a bit different than others in which it takes them longer to make because each one is customized.

“We do not have a simple pattern of any kind in the shop. We give a little interview and then we make that arrangement,” says Hess.

Because of demand and those last minute planners, they made a switch.

“Emily (Hess’s employee) just got right after it and made a bunch of arrangements for people to just walk in and choose, which is not something we normally do,” she says.

Hess says it was a hit, and they’re going to continue to do it for Mother’s Day to help out some last minute shoppers.

For any area florists who have leftovers that didn’t make the cut for arrangements, Hess encourages you to donate them to Hope Blooms.

