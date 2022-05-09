Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half...
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
News - Reproductive Rights Rally held in Fargo - May 9, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?