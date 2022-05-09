Flood waters encroach on homes in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Major flooding has hit much of the valley, including Fargo-Moorhead Monday morning.

Several cars have been left stranded in the flood waters along 32nd Ave. South in Fargo, as well as 21st Ave. South. VNL’s reporter says in the intersection of 32nd Ave. S. and 25th St. S. she could see water up to someone’s knees. The passing cars off of South University Drive and near 35th Ave. S. push the water in the streets even closer to some of the houses, some just feet away.

We have also received reports of major flooding on 30th Ave. S. near Village Green Park in Moorhead.

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Lisa Green says as of 9:20 Monday morning, Fargo has measured 1.23 inches of rain and Horace has measured 1.29 inches.

