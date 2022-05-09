Contests
Fargo police searching for man who stole car, crashed into garages

Garages damaged after crash
Garages damaged after crash
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a man they say stole a car, then crashed it into a row of garages and ran away. It happened Monday just after 1 PM in the 4200 block of 9th St. S.

They say the owner of a vehicle briefly ran inside their apartment, leaving the keys in the ignition with the engine running. When they came back outside, the owner saw a male entering the vehicle and driving off. The stolen vehicle crashed into several garages located on the apartment property and hit multiple cars.

As officers arrived on scene, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers were unable to apprehend the suspect. At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

