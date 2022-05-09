Contests
Burgum to survey flooding in northeastern North Dakota

(KFYR)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum is scheduled to take a tour surveying flooding in the northeastern part of the state Monday.

Burgum and other state officials will meet with local city leaders from Grafton and Cavalier about the flood impacts and response.

Valley News Live will be there as Burgum tours the impacted areas.

Stay tuned as we continue our coverage of the flood fight.

