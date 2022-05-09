Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort

Contests
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say samples extracted from three U.S. tourists who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a U.S. lab to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying.

He identified the victims as Michael and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to Florida and remains in serious condition.

Their bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma.

