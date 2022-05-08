UPDATE: Inmate located after escaping from custody at BIA Corrections Center

BENSON COUNTY, Minn- (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 05/08) Fort Totten Police have confirmed Samuel Merrick has been located.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Benson County Sheriff’s Office posted saying inmate Samuel Wayne Merrick Jr. has escaped from custody at the BIA Corrections Center.

Merrick should be considered dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact your local law enforcement or BIA Police in Fort Totten at (701) 766-4231

