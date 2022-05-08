Contests
Pembina County gives Bourbanis Dam update

More pumping capacity was brought out late Saturday morning.
Bourbanis Dam
Bourbanis Dam(Minnesota National Guard)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pembina County Water Resource Districts said earlier today the pumps placed on Friday morning have started to slow drawdown of the pool to reduce flow on the damaged spillway.

More pumping capacity was brought out late Saturday morning.

The release says efforts to find the cables for tower covers have also started with the help of a Minnesota dive team.

More erosion control methods have been taken to the site to further enforce the damaged areas of the spillway.

Access to the Bourbanis Dam is still restricted to authorized personnel, as it continues to be closed to the public because of its sensitive nature of repair and continued risk.

It goes on to say if people are driving around road closed signs or entering the flood control property, they will be subject to criminal prosecution.

As for the Tongue River dams, they are performing as they were meant to and the levels are being closely monitored.

ND Highway 5 will stay closed because of the level of risk from the damaged spillway that continues to have water running on it.

