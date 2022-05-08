Contests
Inmate escapes from custody at BIA Corrections Center

Samuel Wayne Marrick Jr. should be considered dangerous.
Samuel Merrick
Samuel Merrick(Benson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Benson County Sheriff’s Office posted saying inmate Samuel Wayne Marrick Jr. has escaped from custody at the BIA Corrections Center.

Merrick should be considered dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact your local law enforcement or BIA Police in Fort Totten at (701) 766-4231

