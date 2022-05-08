FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday -Heavy Rain & Flooding Concern

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: We have raised the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday due to the likelihood of heavy rain and possible impact on already high river levels. Many areas across the region will see 1+” of rain with a slight chance for some locally heavy spots of 3″. Most of this rain will fall through the first half of the day as it quickly moves south to north. Windy conditions develop into the afternoon with gusts over 50 mph possible. Highs remain near average on Monday afternoon, warming into the 60s for most.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We should enjoy a quieter day with temperatures again warm into the 60s to near 70 for most on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies! Enjoy! Warmer with increasing humidity Wednesday! Wednesday, the chance of showers and a few storms returns, with temperatures warming into the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: FIRST 80 DEGREES likely for some areas on Thursday as temperatures and humidity rise thanks to a persistent south wind, gusting over 30 at times. We are keeping our eyes on a stronger storm system that could potentially bring severe weather to the region. For this reason, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

FRIDAY: As the storm system departs by Friday, temperatures drop back down into the upper 60s and low 70s with less humidity. There may still be a few showers through the day. Expect gusty winds to pick up Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures drop a bit more by Saturday with many areas warming into the 60s. There exists another slight chance of showers Saturday and perhaps a shower Sunday, but nothing substantial. Expect temperatures to drop below average Sunday with 50s for highs.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Locally heavy rain into the morning hours pushes north. Another inch or more of rainfall possible. Impacts on some area rivers likely. Low: 55. High: 66.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 48. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Increasing humidity. Chance of showers and storms late. Low: 51. High: 76.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Chance of rain and strong/severe storms. Low: 62. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Becoming windy. Warm and less humid. A few showers. Low: 60. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 53. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Even cooler with a few sprinkles possible. Low: 45. High: 57.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.