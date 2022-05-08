Firefighters battle large grass fire near New York Mills, MN

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters were on scene putting out a large grass fire in Otter Tail County Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened near 385th Street and 510th Avenue, which is right outside of new york mills.

Several fire departments including Deer Creek and Perham were called to assist in battling the blaze.

