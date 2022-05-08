Contests
Beets spill across I-29 after truck blows a tire and runs off the road

Beets spill onto road
Beets spill onto road(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up on I-29 near Thompson for more than a half hour on Sunday after beets spilled across the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a beet truck was traveling on the interstate when a tire blew causing it to run off the road and into the median.

Authorities say the dirver was not hurt and the beets have since been cleaned up.

