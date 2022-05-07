Contests
80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby alternate Rich Strike works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in...
Kentucky Derby alternate Rich Strike works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

