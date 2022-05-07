Local health experts explain what they know so far about pediatric hepatitis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’ve now surpassed 200 cases of mysterious pediatric hepatitis, that’s stumping doctors worldwide.

North Dakota’s first case was reported yesterday in Grand Forks County, and Minnesota has a few confirmed cases as well.

“Were they exposed to some infection then several weeks later come down with this hepatitis? Is this something they’re eating? Is it a virus? Is it a bacteria? We don’t know at this point,” says Essentia Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Bertha Ayi.

The illness has, in some cases, required liver transplants and even death.

But the pediatric hepatitis’s symptoms seem to start off common.

“Like any illness in children, the symptoms vary widely. Anything from the sniffles to upper respiratory infections. More commonly, with the hepatitis, you’re going to see vomiting, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, and the hallmark symptom of jaundice which is the yellowing of the skin or eyes,” says Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Melissa Horner.

“It’s not as though it’s an illness or condition that’s purely affecting the liver. I’m sure children will present with a general illness, and we will find that they’re liver enzymes are inflamed. Suggesting the liver is involved with the whole disease process,” says Dr. Ayi.

As for the case in Grand Forks County...

“Mild illness and completely recovered. That’s the first and most important message,” says Altru Health Pediatrician Dr. Joe Shelton.

Dr. Shelton says the good thing about this is, it’s not common. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a chance of becoming so.

“The wonderful thing about children is that they’re truly, although people don’t like this word, resilient. A healthy child who doesn’t have a lot of other terrible things in their body, like they’re an alcoholic or they have other poisonings to their liver, they can recover pretty quickly,” says Dr. Shelton.

Sanford’s Dr. Horner says cases of hepatitis in children are self-limited.

“Meaning they go away all on their own. Other ways we can support hepatitis in children is watching liver function, if we need to replace electrolytes, giving Vitamin K to make sure clotting is right in children,” says Dr. Horner.

“Adenovirus infections have been around for years,” says Dr. Ayi.

There is thought that an adenovirus may be linked to the mysterious hepatitis. Dr. Shleton and Dr. Ayi say doctors around the world have seen a ton of adenoviruses, like what causes a common cold.

“We immunize children, and many adults now too, for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis A. There are some others out there that are ugly too. There’s a whole alphabet chain,” says Dr. Shelton.

In response to some saying that this disease is coming from the COVID-19 vaccines, the experts all agree.

“I have to tell you, the Pfizer and Moderna have nothing to do with the virus. They were not vector based vaccines,” says Dr. Ayi.

If you have any worries about your child, the experts recommend doing an e-Visit or stopping by a clinic, rather than going to an emergency room.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.