‘It warms my heart’: Inmate shares experience of Otter Tail Co. jail’s re-entry program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inmates at the Otter Tail County jail have benefited from the services provided by the mental health and chemical dependency social worker and the corrections officers. The aim is to help these individuals when they re-enter into society.

“If it wasn’t for people like her and these COs that help us where would we be?” said Kyle Ryckman, an inmate at the county jail. “If we don’t help each other, who is going to help us?”

Ryckman is currently incarcerated for DWI. Through the help he is receiving, the hope is get him prepared for life outside the jail. One of those helping Ryckman is Randi Resler, a social worker that joined the county jail in November last year.

“In here you really can’t do much and limited in what you can do,” said Ryckman. “It does help when you have other people who help you in here.”

Resler meets with these inmates on a regular basis, assisting them in securing benefits and other services, like food and housing. Resler, along with the corrections officers, is part of the equation in helping those in the re-entry program.

“I think long term it is the vision of the jail to constantly to make sure the correctional facility assist people to their fullest.” said Resler.

In the end, the aim of these efforts is to help reduce recidivism. To help these inmates get back on the right track and stay on it.

“Actually it warms my heart now just thinking about it.” said Ryckman.

