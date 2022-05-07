Showers/Thunder for Mother’s Day

SUNDAY - MOTHER’S DAY: The chance of rain showers continues for the second half of the weekend and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Mother’s Day. Mid-60s are expected south on Sunday afternoon. We stay breezy on Sunday. Additonal storms may develop late and into Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -MONDAY: Locally heavy rain and thunderstorms will once again pass through the region Monday. Not all areas will get rainfall, but some will see over an inch as rain chances push from south to the north through the day. Windy conditions likely for the beginning of the week. Highs remain near average on Monday afternoon, warming into the 60s for most. We have raised the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the heavy rain chance and possible impact on already high river levels.

TUESDAY: We should enjoy a quieter day with temperatures again warm into the 60s to near 70 for most on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies! Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer with increasing humidity! Wednesday, the chance of showers and a few storms returns, with temperatures warming into the 70s under mainly cloudy skies. FIRST 80 DEGREES likely for some areas on Thursday as temperatures and humidity rise thanks to a persistent south wind, gusting over 30 at times. We keep the chance of some showers and storms in the forecast for late Wednesday into Thursday.

FRIDAY: As a large area of low pressure exits north, we expect mainly dry weather across the region with temperatures remaining above average. Highs expected to be in the low to mid 70s thanks to a northwest and westerly wind behind the low, so a bit cooler but still warm and not so humid.

SATURDAY: Temperatures drop a bit more by Saturday with many areas warming into the 60s. At this point we can’t rule out a few showers either.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

