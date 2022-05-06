When a train is stopped at a crossing, it may seem like it’s there for a long time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you been stuck by a stopped train on your way to work?

It may seem like it’s never going to end, but it’s not there as long as you think.

“It’s a train so it can be pretty loud. You want to make sure your window is closed if you want to relax and watch a movie because it’s gonna get loud,” says Elijah Stone who lives next to railroad tracks.

Train horns can be loud, especially if you live next to railroad tracks. But, under the Federal Railroad Administration, engineers are required to sound train horns for at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, before they cross public crossings.

However, depending on how fast the train is going that can differ.

“Trains come pretty often, and they’re loud,” says Stone.

Train horns have to be sounded in a pattern of two long, one short, and one long blast.

There are some “Quiet Zones”. To get approved for one in your area, you’re first required to mitigate the risk caused by the absence of a horn.

“When you come home, it’s like you got to get across the first track that you can. Even though you don’t see the lights or anything, when you get to the next light, it might turn and it might go down for I don’t know 10 minutes,” says Stone.

It may seem like longer if you’re in a rush, but in both Minnesota and North Dakota, trains are only allowed to stay stopped for 10 minutes.

If they’re there longer, in both states, that’s because it’s absolutely necessary to prevent accidents or to avoid injuries to people or property.

“There are ways around it. Being here so long, you find ways around it,” says Stone.

All in all, rules for trains are said to be made for everyone’s safety.

If you’d like to apply for a crossing to be a “Quiet Zone”, here’s the link.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.