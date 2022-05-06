Street racing, speeding and noise complaints the big issues brough forth by Fargo residents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Street racing, speeding and noise complaints were some of the issues brought forth by Fargo residents. Some of the hot spots for this activity include University Dr. and 52nd Ave. S. and people shared their experiences living alongside these roads.

“I am afraid if [A CAR] leaves the road my kids are going to be involved in a serious injury or death,” said Paul Leier, recalling what a neighbor told him. “And that really opened my eyes.”

“I think the problem can be solved, it’s just going to take some deep thinking here.” said Elliot Kabanuk, who lives near University Dr.

One woman talked about how her and her children were almost ran over on 52nd. Amy Lynne alleged that a driver ran a red light and was dangerously close to hitting her family.

“Almost hit my kids,’ said Lynne. “If I hadn’t of paused and said let’s wait and double check. My kids and I could have been out in that street and that wouldn’t have had time to stop for us.”

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski laid out plans to help combatant these issues. In the summer of 2023, they plan to bring back the Traffic Safety Unit which is a dedicated force to enforcing traffic violations. There is plans this summer to form more partnerships with more agencies like the North Dakota Highway Patrol to deal with those that flee from them. This includes using air enforcement to help track suspects down.

Summer 2022 plans:

-Directed traffic enforcement operations in hot spot areas

-Partnerships

-Intelligence and analysis

-Owner responsibility for speed violations

-Persistent follow up with identified suspects

Summer 2023 plans:

-Recreate Traffic Safety Unit

-Technology improvements

-Enact legislation

-Utilize all legal means

”Make no mistake, we’ll be towing vehicles if we can, we’ll be following up with the owners of the cars so,” said Chief Zibolski. “I strongly encourage to curb their behavior because we’re going to be out there enforcing this very stringently.”

