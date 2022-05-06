Redhawks back in Fargo to start the 2022 season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a long six months off for the members of the FM Redhawks Roster but it’s almost time to play ball again at Newman Outdoor field. The Players are back in Fargo and are ready to get back into action.

“When I finally got up here, you know I drove three days and then I finally got here. It’s like, a surreal feeling.” said Veteran Outfielder John Silviano. “It was great to be able to come into town and get that feeling back that it’s time to play baseball again. Excited to be back.”

“Oh man it’s awesome.” said Will Zimmerman, an outfielder who had a breakout year with the Redhawks last season. “We obviously haven’t been to fortunate with weather so we haven’t been able to get outside much at all. But as a team finally getting back, it’s just so awesome it’s so unbelievably good.”

While there are a few changes to the lineup, notably the addition of former Milwaukee Catcher Christian Correa in a trade for Correlle Prime and Dylan Kelley, most of the roster consists of returning players. This brings a level of consistency that can be a difference maker in the American Association.

“That’s huge. The atmosphere and the vibes in the locker room are super good still.” said Pitcher Luke Lind. “We have an awesome group of guys. It’s all about the chemistry too. And guys fighting for each other, guys going out to win for each other. So yeah that’s huge.”

“We don’t have to spend a lot of time getting comfortable on the field with guys, figuring out guys personalities and stuff.” said Silviano. “We have a lot of the same guys from last year and the new guys we brought in are great.”

The Redhawks are coming off a remarkable year in 2021 that saw them reach the American Association Championship series. As they look to follow up on that success, the players have put high expectations on themselves.

“We expect to come in and play for a championship.” Silviano said. “We’re not here to just be in the playoffs or make it to the first round. We want to win a championship that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here, so we might as well win it. That’s the main goal. We kind of set the bar a little bit last year and now we’re actually trying to come home with it.”

“It helps us more than the pressure can hurt.” Zimmerman said, “I think it gives us that extra fire to go out and do it again and maybe have a chance to come out a spot higher than we finished last year.”

This group of Redhawks has one goal this season, to finish what they started a year ago.

