Police respond to report of stabbing, block streets
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are responding to a report of a stabbing in south Fargo.
Officers spoke with a person around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 6 in the area of 25th St and Demores Dr.
Police scanner indicates the victim was stabbed in the stomach.
Our reporter on scene says officers were using a loud speaker to tell someone to surrender.
