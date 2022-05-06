Police respond to report of stabbing, block streets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are responding to a report of a stabbing in south Fargo.

Officers spoke with a person around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 6 in the area of 25th St and Demores Dr.

Police scanner indicates the victim was stabbed in the stomach.

Our reporter on scene says officers were using a loud speaker to tell someone to surrender.

