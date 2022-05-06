Pleasant with Changes By Late Saturday...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Expect temperatures to be above average again with highs in the 60s to 70s. Clouds increase Saturday with a south wind as the chance of some showers and storms begins late on Saturday and into Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe, with isolated heavy rainfall. The chance of strong to severe storms and heavy rain is why we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.

SUNDAY: The chance of spotty rain continues for the second half of the weekend and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Mother’s Day. Mid-60s are expected south on Sunday afternoon. We stay breezy on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -MONDAY: Locally heavy rain will once again pass through the region. Not all areas will get rainfall, but some will see over an inch as rain chances push from south to the north through the day. Windy conditions likely for the beginning of the week. Highs remain near average on Monday afternoon, warming into the 60s for most.

TUESDAY: We should enjoy a quieter day with temperatures again warm into the 60s to near 70 for most on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer with increasing humidity! Wednesday, the chance of showers and a few storms returns, with temperatures warming into the 70s under mainly cloudy skies. FIRST 80 DEGREES likely for some areas on Thursday as temperatures and humidity rise thanks to a persistent south wind, gusting over 30 at times. We keep the chance of some showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday.

FRIDAY: As a large area of low pressure exits north, I expect mainly dry weather across the region with temperatures remaining above average. Highs slip into the low to mid 70s thanks to a northwest and westerly wind behind the low.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy with south gusts over 35 at times. Warm. Chance of PM showers and storms, some could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain over 1″ for some. Some flooding concerns. Low: 55. High: 74.

SUNDAY - MOTHER’S DAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Periods of spotty showers or storms. Low: 56. High: 64.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Locally heavy rain into the morning hours pushes north. Another inch or so of rainfall possible. Impacts on some area rivers likely. Low: 57. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Chance of showers. Low: 50. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 51. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain and storms. Low: 58. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Breezy with more sunshine. A dry day. Low: 62. High: 75.

