One driver hurt, another cited after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash on 19th Avenue North and University Drive North Friday morning.

According to Fargo Police, one vehicle was eastbound on 19th Avenue North and had a green light; the other vehicle was westbound on 19th Avenue North waiting to turn southbound onto University Drive. As the eastbound vehicle entered the intersection, the westbound vehicle turned left and failed to yield to the oncoming traffic.

One driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries by ambulance to a local hospital. One driver was cited for failure to yield when turning left at an intersection. Both vehicles were towed due to debilitating damage.

