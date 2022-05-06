At least one person hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday evening at 10th Ave. N. & N. 20th St. It happened just before 5 PM. According to GFPD, their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 Buick Enclave was travelling south on N. 20th St. A 1999 Ford F-150 pickup was travelling west on 10th Ave. N. crossing N. 20th St. The Enclave struck the pickup on the passenger side causing it to roll onto its side and into a 2019 Hyundai Tucson stopped facing east at the stop sign on 10th Ave. N.

The driver of the Enclave was transported to Altru by ambulance. The names of the drivers will not be released at this time. Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Dept. at (701) 787-8000.

