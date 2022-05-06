Fredericks represents ND in American Song Contest finale

HALLIDAY, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s own Chloe Fredericks is representing the state in the grand finale of NBC’s American Song Contest.

We talked to Fredericks via zoom, and she says she is so excited to have made it this far.

She is from the MHA Nation and says storytelling and culture has inspired her music. Fredericks is among 10 finalists who will put on one last performance to decide who has the best original song.

She says she is so grateful for the support through the show.

“Just an absolute 100 percent thank you because there’s no way, somebody, I’m here because of you, because of your vote, and you want to see the song in the finals and knowing that you feel that way it is just an incredible feeling, so I just want to say thank you,” said Chloe Fredericks, Halliday.

You can catch Fredericks on the American Song Contest finale right here next Monday, at 7 p.m. CT.

