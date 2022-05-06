Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Federal agents search home of Grand Forks Senator Ray Holmberg

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. Holmberg, North Dakota's longest-serving state senator announced Monday, April 25, 2022, that he would resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.(WILL KINCAID | AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police and federal agents seized video discs and other items from the home of North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator after he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

According to a police report, a Grand Forks police detective and two Homeland Security special agents searched Ray Holmberg’s home on Nov. 17. Holmberg would not comment on the search.

It came about three months after Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was held in the Grand Forks County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

Deer
Applications open for 2022 deer hunting season
News - People in Neche work to fight back the flood waters - May 4, 2022
County roadways and culverts give way to flooding
MN National Guard delivers 5-ton pumps to the Bourbanis Dam in Pembina County, ND.
Minnesota National Guard Chinook Helicopter
Minnesota National Guard Chinook helicopter
MN National Guard steps in to help at Bourbanis Dam
Bernard Stasch
UPDATE: Harwood city employee placed on paid leave following police standoff in MN