MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after his foot was run over by a skid steer loader on the job. It happened Wednesday afternoon at a job site in rural Mooreton.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office tells us the man is a 38-year-old from West Fargo. He was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

