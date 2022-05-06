Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Driver cited after crash closes I-29 entrance ramp

(WHSV)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live)- A crash shut down the entrance ramp to I-29 for two hours late Friday morning.

22-year-old Mauricio Jiminez-Flores was charged with Care Required and commercial vehicle violations after police say he was driving a Ram 3500 west on US Highway 2/Gateway Drive in Grand Forks, pulling a gooseneck flatbed trailer loaded with a piece of industrial equipment. Just after 11 AM, officers say he drove onto the entrance ramp to enter southbound Interstate 29. While he was negotiating a curve in the ramp, the trailer tipped onto its left side and became uncoupled from the towing vehicle. No one was hurt. The ramp was closed for approximately 2 hours while the trailer was removed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
Deer
Applications open for 2022 deer hunting season
Clay County Road Flooding
County roadways and culverts give way to flooding
MN National Guard delivers 5-ton pumps to the Bourbanis Dam in Pembina County, ND.
Minnesota National Guard Chinook Helicopter