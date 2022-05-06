Driver cited after crash closes I-29 entrance ramp

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live)- A crash shut down the entrance ramp to I-29 for two hours late Friday morning.

22-year-old Mauricio Jiminez-Flores was charged with Care Required and commercial vehicle violations after police say he was driving a Ram 3500 west on US Highway 2/Gateway Drive in Grand Forks, pulling a gooseneck flatbed trailer loaded with a piece of industrial equipment. Just after 11 AM, officers say he drove onto the entrance ramp to enter southbound Interstate 29. While he was negotiating a curve in the ramp, the trailer tipped onto its left side and became uncoupled from the towing vehicle. No one was hurt. The ramp was closed for approximately 2 hours while the trailer was removed.

