Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

DGF School District looking to adopt new logo

Two options were presented to students, with the majority of students voting for the option on...
Two options were presented to students, with the majority of students voting for the option on the right.(DGF School District)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is looking to adopt a new mascot logo following controversy surrounding the current one.

The previous Rebel logo featured a man with a mustache, which some compared to a confederate soldier from the Civil War.

The school says it will keep the ‘Rebel’ name but change the mascot. The district unveiled two new logo options for high school students and staff to vote on, pictured above.

The mascot pictured above on the right received the majority of votes from students and staff, and that information will now go to the school board for formal discussion and potential vote.

The district says now is the time to revamp the mascot because buildings are undergoing a major construction project and old logos will be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
A view from the Skycam at Valley News Live shows Interstate-94 backed up near 20th Street in...
Police request traffic control on I-94
City claims local developer could be in breach of contract- May 2
City officials are claiming a local developer could be in breach of contract
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the...
UPDATE: ND National Guard using helicopters to stabilize Bourbanis Dam
News - Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead - May 3
Another large fentanyl bust turns up M30 pills in Moorhead

Latest News

News - Stabbing In South Fargo - May 6
UPDATE: Police looking for person of interest after early morning stabbing
Valley Today Weather – May 6
Valley Today Weather – May 6
Valley Today Fast Track – May 6
Valley Today Fast Track – May 6
News - Stabbing In South Fargo - May 6
News - Stabbing In South Fargo - May 6