DGF School District looking to adopt new logo

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is looking to adopt a new mascot logo following controversy surrounding the current one.

The previous Rebel logo featured a man with a mustache, which some compared to a confederate soldier from the Civil War.

The school says it will keep the ‘Rebel’ name but change the mascot. The district unveiled two new logo options for high school students and staff to vote on, pictured above.

The mascot pictured above on the right received the majority of votes from students and staff, and that information will now go to the school board for formal discussion and potential vote.

The district says now is the time to revamp the mascot because buildings are undergoing a major construction project and old logos will be replaced.

