County roadways and culverts give way to flooding

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Culverts cave, roads wash away, and bridges become a part of the river, the flood season in the Valley has stopped the flow of traffic on some county roads. And it’s not surprising to Obverbo, a Clay County engineer.

“The bigger the flood event we have, the more moisture we have, the more of the issues that show up, every year we’ll have a few, this year we probably have a little more than normal,“ said David Overbo.

Overbo said his team typically knows what areas will be covered in water before it happens.

“We’ve got 5 locations where we’ve got water over the roadway, we’ve got three up in Georgetown, we’ve got two west of Glyndon where we’re at here, there just typically low spots where the water does come over quite frequently,” he said.

While he said there’s not much his team can do to prevent the damage, his team takes action to keep hazards under control, and residents safe.

“As long as there’s no residents in harms way, we set up the barricades, we close the road, we keep the site safe and then as the water goes down we’ll come back and assess and we’ll see if culverts are washed out, how much gravel surfacings been washed off, make the repairs and get things back to normal as quick as we can,“ he said.

Overbo says they currently have three culvert wash outs in the county.

“It really affects farm traffic so if there’s a washout that we can’t get to, if it’s really large, that can drastically impact some of the growers in our area so that’s why we try to get on it,” he said.

He said to repair washed out culverts it typically costs a couple thousand dollars. He road repairs can cost up to $50,000. That money comes from local maintenance dollars, which are tax-payer funded.

Keep updated on the latest flood impacts on county roads.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.