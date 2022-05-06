Contests
Applications open for 2022 deer hunting season

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunters can now apply online for 2022 Deer hunting licenses.

North Dakota’s 2022 deer season is set with 64,200 licenses available to hunters. That’s down 8,000 from last year.

Game and fish officials say the decrease in licenses is mainly due to epizootic hemorrhagic disease which dramatically reduced white-tailed deer numbers.

The 2022 season will extend from November 4th at noon until November 20.

You can register online at gf.nd.gov. The deadline for registration is June 8.

