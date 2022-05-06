Contests
Apartment building planned at former Moorhead Days Inn location

Demolition of the former Moorhead Days Inn and Courtney's Comedy Club.
Demolition of the former Moorhead Days Inn and Courtney's Comedy Club.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead hotel that has been vacant for years in finally being taken down. Excavators are tearing down the former Days Inn and Courtney’s Comedy Club behind the Walgreens off of 8th Street, just south of Interstate-94.

Enclave Companies will be building a four-story, 204 unit apartment complex on the property. Construction is expected to begin in June and will take around 18 months to complete, according to Enclave’s Brian Bochman. He says the project will cost approximately $44,000,000.

The complex will include covered parking, a clubhouse, exercise studio, yoga and fitness on demand studio, work from home offices, an onsite convenience store, pet spa, outdoor gathering area with firepits and gaming, and a bike storage and repair facility.

Enclave is also actively working on the redevelopment of the strip mall at Southmoor Square, across 8th Street to the east. This redevelopment includes another multifamily community called The Emery.

