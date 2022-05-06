After numerous cancellations to start the year, area baseball teams are back in full swing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring Sports have gotten off to a hit or miss start for our local teams. Most teams have really just gotten their seasons going after their early games were cancelled due to weather. In what was only their fourth EDC game of the year, Valley City defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 7-5. A much needed conference win.

“It kind of allows our guys to know that we can compete with the best of the best.” said Head Coach Seth Soderholm. “We just show up and do our job, put bats on balls, good things are going to happen.”

Pitcher Max Mehus agreed, saying “This is huge, coming off of a big loss against central, to get this win and get us closer to our goal of everything we’ve accomplished this year. It was a big win.”

We’re nearly a month into the season and this was only the fifth overall game for the Hi-Liners. The Cancellations they dealt with early in the season make every game that much more important.

“When you’ve got a few a week you’ve got to plan them a little bit differently than when you’re only playing one or two.” said Soderholm. “It allows us to take a step back and not get too high or too low and stay even keel every day.”

“It just makes you want to play more.” Mehus said, “More intensity leading up to the big games. It’s a lot of fun.”

Springtime in North Dakota can certainly bring some unpredictable conditions. Thankfully for these local teams, the Players know how to handle it.

“They come to work every day, whether we’re inside, outside, playing a game, not playing a game.” Soderholm said. “They just roll with the punches and that’s kind of what you’ve got to do in Spring in North Dakota.”

Teams across the state are looking to get up to full speed as fast as they can with the State Championship tournament less than a month away.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.