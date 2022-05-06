Contests
ADA settlement reached with Milnor School District

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILNOR, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Milnor Public School District is going to be making some changes after a settlement was reached over allegations that the school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota alleges a newly constructed playground at the Milnor Public School is not accessible to students with disabilities. The school district is also accused of failing to provide accessible transportation to a student with a disability for a field trip.

Under the terms of the agreement, the school district has to make some changes to the playground by September 1st. They also need to provide vehicles with lifts or ramps to ensure all students have accommodations.

